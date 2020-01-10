Scott Sinclair sends message to Celtic fans, Stilyan Petrov responds

Celtic winger has left to sign with Preston.

Scott Sinclair has said goodbye on social media to Celtic supporters.

Writing an emotional note after three and a half seasons in Scotland, Sinclair described it as the best spell of his career.

It was certainly a prolific spell in terms of trophies, with Sinclair winning every single piece of domestic silverware available as Celtic did the 'treble treble'.

Former Celtic star Stilyan Petrov responded to Sinclair's message, wishing him well.

Well said Scotty✅Good luck — Stiliyan Petrov (@StanPetrov19) January 9, 2020

Sinclair has joined English Championship side Preston North End and is hoping to help them to win promotion.

The 30-year-old played only two Premiership games after falling out of favour under Neil Lennon.

He may feel like he has a point to prove, and should be fresh for the second half of the season.