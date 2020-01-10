Quick links

Scott Sinclair sends message to Celtic fans, Stilyan Petrov responds

Celtic winger has left to sign with Preston.

Scott Sinclair has said goodbye on social media to Celtic supporters.

Writing an emotional note after three and a half seasons in Scotland, Sinclair described it as the best spell of his career.

 

It was certainly a prolific spell in terms of trophies, with Sinclair winning every single piece of domestic silverware available as Celtic did the 'treble treble'.

Former Celtic star Stilyan Petrov responded to Sinclair's message, wishing him well.

Sinclair has joined English Championship side Preston North End and is hoping to help them to win promotion.

The 30-year-old played only two Premiership games after falling out of favour under Neil Lennon.

He may feel like he has a point to prove, and should be fresh for the second half of the season.

Celtic's Scott Sinclair during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

