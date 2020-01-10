Quick links

Report: West Ham want expensive player who considers Moyes a father-figure

Marouane Fellaini #25 of Shandong Luneng celebrates after scoring his team's goal during the 2019 China Super League between Beijing Guoan and Shandong Luneng at Beijing Workers Stadium on...
West Ham United are reportedly interested in Marouane Fellaini.

Marouane Fellaini #25 of Shandong Luneng celebrates a point during the 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup semi-final match between Shanghai SIPG and Shandong Luneng at Shanghai...

West Ham United are interested in signing Marouane Fellaini from Shandong Luneng, according to Sky Sports.

Moyes, who was recently appointed as the West Ham manager, worked with Fellaini at Everton and Manchester United.

 

Moving to West Ham United in January?

According to Sky Sports, Fellaini has two years left on his current contract at Chinese club Shandong Luneng.

The 32-year-old Belgium international is reportedly earning £200,000 per week as salary in China and will leave within the next two years.

It is hard to see the former Everton star leave such a lucrative deal in China now and move to West Ham, who are fighting for survival in the Premier League at the moment and may not be willing to offer £200,000-a-week salary to a 32-year-old.

Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United comes on for team mate Anderson to make his debut watched by manager David Moyes during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United...

Hugh respect

Fellaini has huge respect for Moyes, having played under him first at Everton and then at Premier League giants United.

Back in May 2015, the Belgian midfielder said that he cried when Moyes was dismissed as the United manager in April 2014, and stated that the Scotsman “helped” him “a lot”, adding that he considers him a father-figure, as quoted in The Guardian.

David Moyes of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on January 9, 2020 in Romford, England.

