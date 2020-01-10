Report: Tottenham make move to sign player Arsenal's £25m man thinks is 'brilliant'

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an approach to sign Moussa Dembele, as Jose Mourinho's side eye up a striking addition.

According to goal.com, Tottenham Hotspur have made a move to sign Moussa Dembele from Lyon.

Jose Mourinho is eyeing up a striker with Harry Kane out injured, and Spurs have a range of targets on their radar.

Dembele is the latest name to be linked with a move to Spurs, with reports in France suggesting that Mourinho’s side have approached Lyon over potentially signing the clinical forward.

Dembele has hit 10 goals in 18 Ligue 1 games this season, and is regarded as one of the top forwards in France.

The 23-year-old has been a goalscorer across three countries now, with his form at Fulham and Celtic previously also impressive.

Dembele is not proven in the Premier League, but Spurs fans should be encouraged to read the comments from Arsenal summer signing Kieran Tierney about the striker.

"He is brilliant, Moussa,” the £25m Arsenal summer signing (BBC Sport) said to the Glasgow Evening Times, about the striker he played with at Celtic.

"I remember one game where I fired a ball up to him and he took it on the chest and made a terrible ball from me look so simple. It actually finished up making me look good.

"Having somebody like that in your team is brilliant.”

Dembele, at the age of 23, still has room to improve and he would be an exciting addition to Spurs’s team.

With Kane out injured, the Frenchman could be thrown straight in at the deep end if he was to move to Spurs, as Mourinho has a lack of other striking options.

But signing a striker of his quality would be a real signal of intent from Tottenham, and it should be encouraging to supporters of the Lilywhites that an approach has apparently been made.