Quick links

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Tottenham make move to sign player Arsenal's £25m man thinks is 'brilliant'

John Verrall
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an approach to sign Moussa Dembele, as Jose Mourinho's side eye up a striking addition.

Moussa Dembele celebrates his goal score Celtics 2nd,during the Betfred Cup Final at Hampden Park on November 26, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to goal.com, Tottenham Hotspur have made a move to sign Moussa Dembele from Lyon.

Jose Mourinho is eyeing up a striker with Harry Kane out injured, and Spurs have a range of targets on their radar.

Dembele is the latest name to be linked with a move to Spurs, with reports in France suggesting that Mourinho’s side have approached Lyon over potentially signing the clinical forward.

Dembele has hit 10 goals in 18 Ligue 1 games this season, and is regarded as one of the top forwards in France.

 

The 23-year-old has been a goalscorer across three countries now, with his form at Fulham and Celtic previously also impressive.

Dembele is not proven in the Premier League, but Spurs fans should be encouraged to read the comments from Arsenal summer signing Kieran Tierney about the striker.

"He is brilliant, Moussa,” the £25m Arsenal summer signing (BBC Sport) said to the Glasgow Evening Times, about the striker he played with at Celtic.

"I remember one game where I fired a ball up to him and he took it on the chest and made a terrible ball from me look so simple. It actually finished up making me look good.

"Having somebody like that in your team is brilliant.”

Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele celebrates after scoring during their UEFA Champions League Group F football match Olympique Lyonnais vs FC Shakhtar Donetsk at the OL stadium in...

Dembele, at the age of 23, still has room to improve and he would be an exciting addition to Spurs’s team.

With Kane out injured, the Frenchman could be thrown straight in at the deep end if he was to move to Spurs, as Mourinho has a lack of other striking options.

But signing a striker of his quality would be a real signal of intent from Tottenham, and it should be encouraging to supporters of the Lilywhites that an approach has apparently been made.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch