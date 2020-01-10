Quick links

Report: Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want a striker Ancelotti said is more complete than Icardi

Subhankar Mondal
Arkadiusz Milik of Napoli participates in a training session on January 8, 2020 in Naples, Italy.
Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

Arkadiusz Milik of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 6 January 2020.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho wants to bring in a new striker this month as a result of Harry Kane’s injury and to compete with the England international.

The report has named Milik among a number of options for the North London outfit.

 

Stats

Milik has been on the books of Napoli since 2016 when he joined from Dutch giants Ajax.

According to WhoScored, the Poland international has made eight starts and one substitute appearance in Serie A for Napoli so far this season, scoring seven goals in the process.

The 25-year-old has also scored three goals in 167 minutes of Champions League football for the Italian club so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Praise from Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti worked with Milik at Napoli, and the Everton manager spoke highly of the 25-year-old in July 2019, saying that he is more complete than 25-year-old striker Mauro Icardi, who is on loan at Paris Saint-Germain from Inter Milan at the moment.

Calciomercato.com quoted the former Chelsea and Napoli boss as saying, as translated by Goal.com: “Icardi is a great striker like Milik. The Pole, however, is more complete, even if the Argentine scores more in the box."

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton looks on during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

