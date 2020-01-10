Report: Tottenham and Everton want Newcastle star Steve Bruce hasn't used

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could be on the move in the summer, with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton keen.

According to the Chronicle, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are both keen on Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Woodman’s contract at Newcastle at the end of next season, and he is stalling over penning an extension.

Spurs and Everton both believe that there is a potential to do a deal for the young stopper in the summer, but Woodman is said to want to listen to Newcastle first.

Woodman wants first-team action at St. James’ Park if he is to sign a new deal, but with Martin Dubvraka currently in net for Steve Bruce’s side, there are doubts over whether the Magpies can offer him that.

Woodman is currently out on loan at Swansea City and his performances in the Championship have been highly impressive.

Indeed, Spurs and Everton are said to both admire the England youth international.

Everton are believed to be on the look out for a new goalkeeper, with The Sun claiming that Carlo Ancelotti wants to upgrade Jordan Pickford.

Tottenham, meanwhile, could be looking to add more depth in that department, as question marks have emerged over Paulo Gazzaniga during his lengthy spell as number one, following Hugo Lloris’s injury.