Report: Tottenham and Everton want Newcastle star Steve Bruce hasn't used

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman makes a save during the Newcastle United Training session at Carton House on July 13, 2018, in Kildare, Ireland.
Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could be on the move in the summer, with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton keen.

Newcastle's 17 year old substitute goalkeeper Freddie Woodman looks on before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St James' Park on December 28, 2014...

According to the Chronicle, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are both keen on Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Woodman’s contract at Newcastle at the end of next season, and he is stalling over penning an extension.

Spurs and Everton both believe that there is a potential to do a deal for the young stopper in the summer, but Woodman is said to want to listen to Newcastle first.

 

Woodman wants first-team action at St. James’ Park if he is to sign a new deal, but with Martin Dubvraka currently in net for Steve Bruce’s side, there are doubts over whether the Magpies can offer him that.

Woodman is currently out on loan at Swansea City and his performances in the Championship have been highly impressive.

Indeed, Spurs and Everton are said to both admire the England youth international.

Freddie Woodman of Newcastle United warms up prior to The Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Luton Town at St James' Park on January 6, 2018 in Newcastle upon...

Everton are believed to be on the look out for a new goalkeeper, with The Sun claiming that Carlo Ancelotti wants to upgrade Jordan Pickford.

Tottenham, meanwhile, could be looking to add more depth in that department, as question marks have emerged over Paulo Gazzaniga during his lengthy spell as number one, following Hugo Lloris’s injury.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

