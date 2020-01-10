Quick links

Report: Rangers and Celtic contact six-figure target’s club

Subhankar Mondal
Dominic Thompson of Brentford crosses the ball under pressure from Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City during the FA Cup Third Round match between Brentford FC and Stoke City at Griffin Park on...
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic have been linked with Tyrese Campbell.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are among the clubs interested in Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell, according to The Daily Record.

It has been reported that both Rangers and Celtic have informed Stoke in the Championship in England that they plan to hold pre-contract talks with Campbell.

 

The 20-year-old is out of contract at the Potters at the end of the season and will cost around £400,000 in compensation fee for Rangers and Celtic, according to the report.

The Gers and the Hoops plan to make their moves after they are back from their respective winter camps in Dubai, with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth also interested in the forward, according to the report.

Good long-term signing for Celtic or Rangers

Campbell is only 20 years of age and is far from the finished article, but the forward is hugely talented and has a lot of potential.

The England Under-20 international forward has made five starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Championship for Stoke so far this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon

