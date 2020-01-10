Quick links

Aston Villa

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Player’s stance amid interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle United

Subhankar Mondal
Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea takes his frustration out on a goal post during the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa and Newcastle United reportedly want Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea.

Michy Batshuayi (23) of Chelsea warms up during the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 5th January 2020.

According to The Express, Michy Batshuayi will not leave Chelsea in the January transfer window despite interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

It has been reported that Villa and Newcastle want to sign Batshuayi from Premier League rivals Chelsea this month.

The report has claimed that although the Belgium international striker is not getting enough playing time at the Blues at the moment, he is not keen on leaving Frank Lampard’s side and moving to another club.

 

Staying at Chelsea

Both Villa and Newcastle are in need of a striker, especially the Villans, who have lost Wesley to a serious injury.

Having signed midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea in the January transfer window, Dean Smith’s side are ineligible to sign another player from the Blues on a loan deal, but, of course, they can land Batshuayi on a permanent contract.

However, with both the Villans and the Magpies fighting for survival in the Premier League, one can understand why Batshuayi does not want to join them and desires to stay at Chelsea.

Michy Batshuayi (23) of Chelsea during the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 5th January 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch