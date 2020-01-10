Report: Player’s stance amid interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle United

Aston Villa and Newcastle United reportedly want Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea.

According to The Express, Michy Batshuayi will not leave Chelsea in the January transfer window despite interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

It has been reported that Villa and Newcastle want to sign Batshuayi from Premier League rivals Chelsea this month.

The report has claimed that although the Belgium international striker is not getting enough playing time at the Blues at the moment, he is not keen on leaving Frank Lampard’s side and moving to another club.

Staying at Chelsea

Both Villa and Newcastle are in need of a striker, especially the Villans, who have lost Wesley to a serious injury.

Having signed midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea in the January transfer window, Dean Smith’s side are ineligible to sign another player from the Blues on a loan deal, but, of course, they can land Batshuayi on a permanent contract.

However, with both the Villans and the Magpies fighting for survival in the Premier League, one can understand why Batshuayi does not want to join them and desires to stay at Chelsea.