Report: Player informs Everton of his decision, Aston Villa want him

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace reportedly want Cenk Tosun of Everton.

According to The Times, Cenk Tosun has told Everton that he wants to leave in the January transfer window, with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa interested in signing him.

It has been reported that Tosun wants to play regular first-team football, which he is not getting at Everton under new manager Carlo Ancelotti at the moment.

The report has claimed that Palace and Villa want to secure the services of the Turkey international striker on a loan deal.

The 28-year-old is also on the radar of his former club Besiktas, but he prefers to stay in the Premier League, according to the report.

No big loss for Everton

While Everton need a proven goalscorer for the second half of the season and beyond, letting Tosun leave this month is not going to be a big loss for the Toffees.

The Turkey international has failed to establish himself as a regular in the first team and has been rather inconsistent.

According to WhoScored, Tosun has scored one goal in 290 minutes of Premier League football for Everton so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, the striker scored three goals and providing three assists in 25 league appearances for the Toffees.