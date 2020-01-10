Report: On-loan West Brom winger Chris Willock has Eredivisie interest, could cut short Baggies spell

Willock has yet to appear for West Bromwich Albion's first-team after signing on a season-long deal last summer.

The on-loan West Bromwich Albion winger Chris Willock has interest from a club in the Netherlands, according to The Telegraph.

Willock has yet to appear for West Brom's first-team after signing on a season-long deal from Benfica last summer, although some Baggies fans have called for him to play after he impressed in the under-23s.

In December, The Telegraph reported that the Portuguese club were open to cutting short the 21-year-old's spell and sending him elsewhere in England. But the newspaper has since named Fortuna Sittard as suitors.

The Eredivisie side already employ two British players in Cian Harries and George Cox, who are on loan from Swansea City and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively, so Willock could feel at home in Holland.

West Brom boast a healthy amount of options in Willock's position, which is either on the left, right or directly behind the striker(s).

Matheus Pereira, Grady Diangana, Matt Phillips, Hal Robson-Kanu and Filip Krovinovic - another Benfica loanee - have all played there this season.

And it remains to be seen whether or not Slaven Bilic's side would enter the market for a replacement should Willock depart this month.