Report: Newcastle United working on getting rid of three players this month

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is eager to make room for new additions in his squad.

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle United are looking to offload Ki Sung-yueng, Henri Saivet and Jamie Sterry this month.

Ki is on a £60,000-a-week contract at Newcastle, but he has struggled badly for game time this season.

The South Korean now has no future at St. James’ Park, with the Magpies looking to offload him.

Newcastle are willing to sell Ki at a cut-price, but his wages are proving a stumbling block.

 

Celtic are among the clubs interested in him, but they cannot afford to take him on his current salary.

Newcastle also want to get rid of Sterry and Saivet, who are miles away from the first-team.

Sterry came through Newcastle’s youth system, but is now 24 and has not featured at all this season.

Saivet, meanwhile, has been sent out on loan over the past three seasons, and has barely made any impact on Tyneside ever since signing for Newcastle in 2016.

If Newcastle were to offload the trio the quality of their first-team would not be negatively impacted.

However, it could free up more room for new additions, which could be crucial, as Steve Bruce’s side look to do business over the coming month.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

