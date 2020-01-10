Report: Leicester City’s plan regarding Everton target after two bids turned down

Everton and Leicester City are reportedly interested in Merih Demiral.

According to The Mirror, Leicester City are likely to make a third bid for Everton target and Juventus central defender Merih Demiral.

It has been reported that Leicester have had bids of £24.5 million and £34 million turned down by Juventus, but manager Brendan Rodgers is refusing to give up on landing the youngster and is likely to make another offer.

Everton and Manchester City are also claimed to be interested in the 21-year-old Turkey international centre-back.

Stats

Demiral has made four appearances in Series A and has played 90 minutes in the Champions League for Juventus so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the centre-back made 14 appearances in Serie A for Sassuolo and 16 appearances in the Turkish league for Alanyaspor, according to WhoScored.

Future star

Demiral may be struggling at Juventus at the moment, but there is no doubt that the 21-year-old has a lot of potential.

The centre-back would be a brilliant long-term signing for Everton or Leicester, but Juventus may not be willing to sell him in the middle of the season.