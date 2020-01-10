Quick links

Leeds United

Manchester City

Championship

Premier League

Report: Leeds United’s transfer stance regarding player who has ‘progressed a lot’

Subhankar Mondal
Reiss Nelson of Arsenal and Jack Harrison of Leeds United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jack Harrison is on loan at Leeds United from Manchester City.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London, England.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Manchester City will sell Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison for £8 million.

Harrison is on a season-long loan deal at Championship club Leeds from Premier League club City at the moment.

The 23-year-old winger spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at the West Yorkshire outfit as well.

 

The Manchester Evening News has claimed that Leeds are keen on keeping the youngster for the 2020-21 campaign if they win promotion to the Premier League.

The report has added that Marcelo Bielsa’s side have made no approach to City to make Harrison’s loan deal permanent now.

Stats

Harrison, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, has made 26 appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring five goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Englishman made 34 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for the Whites, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Bielsa hailed Harrison only last month, telling Leeds Live that the City-owned winger “has progressed a lot”.

Jack Harrison of Leeds United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch