Report: Leeds United’s transfer stance regarding player who has ‘progressed a lot’

According to The Manchester Evening News, Manchester City will sell Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison for £8 million.

Harrison is on a season-long loan deal at Championship club Leeds from Premier League club City at the moment.

The 23-year-old winger spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at the West Yorkshire outfit as well.

The Manchester Evening News has claimed that Leeds are keen on keeping the youngster for the 2020-21 campaign if they win promotion to the Premier League.

The report has added that Marcelo Bielsa’s side have made no approach to City to make Harrison’s loan deal permanent now.

Stats

Harrison, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, has made 26 appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring five goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Englishman made 34 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for the Whites, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Bielsa hailed Harrison only last month, telling Leeds Live that the City-owned winger “has progressed a lot”.