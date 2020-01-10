Report: Leeds United to make first January signing imminently

Leeds United are reportedly interested in Elia Caprile.

According to Tuttomercatoweb.com, Leeds United are on the verge of signing Elia Caprile from Chievo Verona.

It has been reported by the Italian news outlet that Caprile is travelling to Leeds and will undergo a medical this weekend.

The report has claimed that the 18-year-old goalkeeper will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract at the Championship club in England.

L’Arena recently claimed of Leeds and Norwich City’s interest in the Italian goalkeeper, and this latest report in Tuttomercatoweb.com means that Marcelo Bielsa’s side have beaten the Premier League club to the signature of the youngster.

Good signing for Leeds United?

Caprile is a very good and talented young goalkeeper who can be a star for Leeds in the coming years.

The teenager will be a good option to have on the substitutes’ bench, as the Whites challenge for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Promotion challenge

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 52 points from 26 matches, level on points with second-placed West Bromwich Albion.