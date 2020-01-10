Quick links

Report: Leeds United to make first January signing imminently

Subhankar Mondal
A general view inside the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Preston North End at Elland Road on December 26, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United are reportedly interested in Elia Caprile.

General view at Elland Road home of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.

According to Tuttomercatoweb.com, Leeds United are on the verge of signing Elia Caprile from Chievo Verona.

It has been reported by the Italian news outlet that Caprile is travelling to Leeds and will undergo a medical this weekend.

The report has claimed that the 18-year-old goalkeeper will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract at the Championship club in England.

L’Arena recently claimed of Leeds and Norwich City’s interest in the Italian goalkeeper, and this latest report in Tuttomercatoweb.com means that Marcelo Bielsa’s side have beaten the Premier League club to the signature of the youngster.

 

Good signing for Leeds United?

Caprile is a very good and talented young goalkeeper who can be a star for Leeds in the coming years.

The teenager will be a good option to have on the substitutes’ bench, as the Whites challenge for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Promotion challenge

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 52 points from 26 matches, level on points with second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

A general view inside the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Preston North End at Elland Road on December 26, 2019 in Leeds, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

