Quick links

Leeds United

West Bromwich Albion

Middlesbrough

Brentford

Bristol City

Championship

Report: Leeds and Championship rivals on alert as £2.5m move nears collapse

Danny Owen
Yohan Boli of STVV celebrates after scoring a goal during the Jupiler Pro League match between Cercle Brugge and Sint-Truidense VV at Jan Breydel Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Brugge,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yohan Boli is not Qatar-bound anymore with Leeds United, West Brom, Brentford, Bristol City and Middlesbrough eyeing the Ivory Coast striker.

STVV's Yohan Boli celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between Sint-Truiden VV and Club Brugge KV, Saturday 07 December 2019 in Sint-Truiden, on day 18 of the 'Jupiler Pro League'...

Yohan Boli could be on his way to the Championship in January with Transfermarkt reporting that Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are among the many suitors for the Ivory Coast international.

With the winter window less than a week old, Boli already finds himself in a rather awkward situation.

 

A move from Sint-Truiden to Al-Rayyan looked all but done with the man himself pictured in an airport on Al-Rayyan’s official Twitter page, a club scarf draped around his shoulders.

But, according to Transfermarkt, Boli is having second thoughts about a move to Qatar – though his less than enthusiastic facial expression should have told you that much already.

And there is no shortage of suitors waiting to pounce with five, yes five, Championship clubs keen to land a 26-year-old who scored ten times in 15 Jupiler League starts for Sint-Truiden in the first half of the season.

Leeds and West Brom, the divisions runaway front two, are in the race – as are third-placed Brentford, Bristol City and an ever-improving Middlesbrough side who are facing up to the prospect of potentially losing Britt Assombalonga this month.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds are in desperate need for a striker to replace the departed Eddie Nketiah while promotion-chasing West Brom and Brentford are lacking in the prolific hitman department, instead sharing the goals around in recent months.

As claimed by DFVF, Al-Rayyan were due to pay around £2.5 million.

Yohan Boli of STVV celebrates after scoring a goal during the Jupiler Pro League match between Cercle Brugge and Sint-Truidense VV at Jan Breydel Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Brugge,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch