Report: Leeds and Championship rivals on alert as £2.5m move nears collapse

Yohan Boli is not Qatar-bound anymore with Leeds United, West Brom, Brentford, Bristol City and Middlesbrough eyeing the Ivory Coast striker.

Yohan Boli could be on his way to the Championship in January with Transfermarkt reporting that Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are among the many suitors for the Ivory Coast international.

With the winter window less than a week old, Boli already finds himself in a rather awkward situation.

A move from Sint-Truiden to Al-Rayyan looked all but done with the man himself pictured in an airport on Al-Rayyan’s official Twitter page, a club scarf draped around his shoulders.

But, according to Transfermarkt, Boli is having second thoughts about a move to Qatar – though his less than enthusiastic facial expression should have told you that much already.

وصل الدوحة مساء اليوم لاعبنا الجديد الايفواري يوهان بولي المنضم حديثا للريان خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية.

وسيخضع اللاعب للفحص الطبي بمستشفى اسبيتار صباح الغد الجمعة تمهيداً للالتحاق بتدريبات الرهيب. pic.twitter.com/6JBFkNQ3h5 — AlRayyanSC (@AlrayyanSC) January 9, 2020

And there is no shortage of suitors waiting to pounce with five, yes five, Championship clubs keen to land a 26-year-old who scored ten times in 15 Jupiler League starts for Sint-Truiden in the first half of the season.

Leeds and West Brom, the divisions runaway front two, are in the race – as are third-placed Brentford, Bristol City and an ever-improving Middlesbrough side who are facing up to the prospect of potentially losing Britt Assombalonga this month.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds are in desperate need for a striker to replace the departed Eddie Nketiah while promotion-chasing West Brom and Brentford are lacking in the prolific hitman department, instead sharing the goals around in recent months.

As claimed by DFVF, Al-Rayyan were due to pay around £2.5 million.