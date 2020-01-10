Quick links

Report: Club considering including 28-year-old in Tottenham Hotspur transfer, agent’s plan

Matias Vecino and Antonio Candreva of FC Internazionale in action during a FC Internazionale training session at Appiano Gentile on January 7, 2020 in Como, Italy.
Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is reportedly on Inter Milan’s radar.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Sunday 5th January 2020.

According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, Inter Milan are considering adding Matias Vecino to the deal to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Eriksen’s agent will be in Milan in the coming days to hold a meeting with Inter.

The Italian giants are still pondering whether to sign the Denmark international attacking midfielder now or wait until the summer of 2020 when the former Ajax star will become a free agent, according to the report.

It has been claimed that Inter are considering including 28-year-old Uruguay international midfielder Vecino in talks to close the deal.

 

Bad deal for Tottenham Hotspur?

While Eriksen may not have been in great form this season, the Denmark international is one of the most creative players in Europe.

Vecino is not a bad player and is very experienced, but Inter reportedly willing to send him to Spurs as part of a deal to sign Eriksen should be of concern to the North London outfit.

According to WhoScored, the former Fiorentina star has scored one goal and provided two assists in 14 Serie A appearances, and has scored one goal in three Champions League games for Inter so far this season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

