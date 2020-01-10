Report: Club considering including 28-year-old in Tottenham Hotspur transfer, agent’s plan

Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is reportedly on Inter Milan’s radar.

According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, Inter Milan are considering adding Matias Vecino to the deal to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Eriksen’s agent will be in Milan in the coming days to hold a meeting with Inter.

The Italian giants are still pondering whether to sign the Denmark international attacking midfielder now or wait until the summer of 2020 when the former Ajax star will become a free agent, according to the report.

It has been claimed that Inter are considering including 28-year-old Uruguay international midfielder Vecino in talks to close the deal.

Bad deal for Tottenham Hotspur?

While Eriksen may not have been in great form this season, the Denmark international is one of the most creative players in Europe.

Vecino is not a bad player and is very experienced, but Inter reportedly willing to send him to Spurs as part of a deal to sign Eriksen should be of concern to the North London outfit.

According to WhoScored, the former Fiorentina star has scored one goal and provided two assists in 14 Serie A appearances, and has scored one goal in three Champions League games for Inter so far this season.