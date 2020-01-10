Quick links

Report: Aston Villa considering hijacking deal for player Martin Keown thinks is ‘very intelligent’

Subhankar Mondal
(L-R) Granit Xhaka and Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 09, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Aston Villa, Norwich City and Bristol City reportedly want Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal smiles before the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

According to The Bristol Post, Aston Villa and Norwich City are interested in signing Eddie Nketiah on loan from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Bristol City have an agreement with Arsenal over a loan deal for Nketiah, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds United before being recalled by the Gunners due to lack of playing time at Elland Road.

The 20-year-old striker is also happy to move to City, according to the report, which has further claimed that Villa are considering making a move and hijacking the deal.

 

Norwich, who like Villa are also fighting for survival in the Premier League, have declared an interest in the England Under-21 international as well, it has been claimed.

Hugh potential

Nketiah is a very talented and promising young striker who has a bright future ahead, and the 20-year-old could prove to be a smart short-term signing for Villa.

Former Villa and Arsenal star Martin Keown rates the striker highly, describing him as “very intelligent”, as quoted in Leeds Live in October 2019.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United reacts to the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on January 01, 2020 in West...

