Reported Aston Villa and Newcastle United allegedly agrees terms with league leaders

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly on Aston Villa and Newcastle United’s radar.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United’s reported quest to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea in the January transfer window has taken a blow.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United interest

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are interested in signing Giroud on loan from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The Sun has claimed that Villa are planning to make a move for the former Arsenal striker following the injury to Wesley.

However, with the Villans having recently signed midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan from the Blues, they are ineligible to land another player from the London club on a loan deal.

However, both Villa and Newcastle have suffered a blow regarding the transfer of Giroud.

Inter Milan move

According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, the former Arsenal striker’s agents met Inter officials at the Italian club’s headquarters on Thursday and agreed on a two-and-a-half-year contract should the player move in the January transfer window.

The report has added that the Nerazzurri will now open talks with Chelsea and are willing to pay a maximum of €5 million (£4.35m) for the France international, but the Blues want between €8m-€10m (£6.8m-£8.49m).

Understandable

With Inter at the top of the Serie A table at the moment. one can understand why Giroud would prefer playing for the Nerazzurri to turning out for Premier League relegation candidates Villa and Newcastle.

Both Villa and Newcastle need a new striker this month, and if they miss out on Giroud, then it will be a blow for them.