Report: Aston Villa and Newcastle target set to sign three-year deal with rival PL side

Aston Villa and Newcastle United both appear to have lost out to Tottenham Hotspur in race to sign Krzysztof Piatek.

According to The Sun, Newcastle United and Aston Villa target Krzysztof Piatek is set to sign for Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle and Villa were both keen to snap up Piatek, but they have been overtaken by Spurs in the race for his signature.

Piatek is now set to sign a three and a half year deal at Tottenham in a transfer worth £28 million, according to the latest reports in The Sun.

It is worth noting that other publications have suggested that the deal isn’t complete yet, but the tabloid seems to think that Piatek is on his way to Spurs.

The Polish international is now reportedly scheduled to have a medical at Tottenham within the next two days, in what could be disappointing news for both Villa and Newcastle.

Villa and Newcastle both need a goalscorer, and Piatek certainly fits that description.

The 24-year-old striker may have struggled at Milan this term, but he has previously been a prolific scorer in Serie A.

Piatek should be given a run of starts if he does join Spurs as expected, as Harry Kane is out injured for weeks.