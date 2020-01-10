Quick links

Report: Aston Villa and Newcastle target set to sign three-year deal with rival PL side

John Verrall
Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan during the Italian Serie A match between Atalanta Bergamo v AC Milan at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d Italia on December 22, 2019 in Bergamo Italy
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa and Newcastle United both appear to have lost out to Tottenham Hotspur in race to sign Krzysztof Piatek.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan

According to The Sun, Newcastle United and Aston Villa target Krzysztof Piatek is set to sign for Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle and Villa were both keen to snap up Piatek, but they have been overtaken by Spurs in the race for his signature.

Piatek is now set to sign a three and a half year deal at Tottenham in a transfer worth £28 million, according to the latest reports in The Sun.

 

It is worth noting that other publications have suggested that the deal isn’t complete yet, but the tabloid seems to think that Piatek is on his way to Spurs.

The Polish international is now reportedly scheduled to have a medical at Tottenham within the next two days, in what could be disappointing news for both Villa and Newcastle.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Bologna FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 6, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

Villa and Newcastle both need a goalscorer, and Piatek certainly fits that description.

The 24-year-old striker may have struggled at Milan this term, but he has previously been a prolific scorer in Serie A.

Piatek should be given a run of starts if he does join Spurs as expected, as Harry Kane is out injured for weeks.

John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

