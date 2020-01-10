Rangers-linked star's January sale unlikely despite his deal expiring, would take ridiculous offer from Ibrox

The striker could reunite with a current Rangers star if Steven Gerrard brings him to Ibrox.

A rumoured Rangers transfer target will not be heading to Ibrox in January - unless his side are offered a 'ridiculous amount'.

Rangers are one of the clubs being credited with an interest in the Charlton Athletic striker, Lyle Taylor (Sky Sports).

Subscribe

Taylor, who starred alongside the Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo at Charlton last season, has scored or made eight goals in 13 Championship appearances this season.

But the soon-to-be 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the campaign, and missed the renewal deadline set by the Addicks after they offered him a new deal.

That has sparked talk that Taylor could be sold this month to ensure that he does not leave for free this summer.

But speaking via Football.London on Thursday, the new Charlton owner Matt Southall insisted: "Lyle is not for sale. Even if he doesn't sign a new deal, he is here until the end of the season."

Southall did however backtrack slightly, later on, adding: "If someone offered a ridiculous amount then I'd sit down with Lee (Bowyer, the Charlton manager) and say this is a business decision. I need to look at the long-term stability of the club."

A summer move for Taylor could suit Rangers better for reasons other than financial ones, with Jermain Defoe's loan contract yet to be renewed and Alfredo Morelos's list of admirers seemingly growing by the game.

But, as far as Southall is concerned, it is not yet set in stone that the Monserrat international will leave at all.

"It can always change but that's ultimately down to the player," he said of Taylor's situation. "From the opening statement, it's totally down to Lyle Taylor. That's not changed.

"We made the offer quite a few weeks ago. I met with the player's representative, we had discussions and the ball was in the representative's court.

"I felt that for the long-term and the model I'm trying to implement, I thought it was a fair, very good offer. It was way above the model.

"Long story short, I felt it was in the interest of the club to withdraw the offer. The door is not shut. The player had a day or so.

"I was down the training ground, the player was at the training ground and could have spoken to me but, like I said, the door is not shut.

"Do I want to sell him? No. Does Lee want to sell him? Heck, no. He's our player and if he stays until the end of the season, brilliant.

"If he comes to me and says, 'right, let's get around the table and do this', then of course my door and Lee's door is open."

Rangers fans - which players would you like to see arrive at Ibrox this month?