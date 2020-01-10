Pokémon Sword and Shield: Why Galarian Slowpoke can’t evolve into Slowbro and Slowking

An explanation as to why Galarian Slowpoke can't evolve into Slowbro or Slowking in Pokémon Sword and Shield as of yet.

Nintendo held their Pokémon Direct event yesterday, and it was a decent affair that revealed DLC for Sword and Shield along with a surprising but welcome remake of Mystery Dungeon. In addition to these reveals, Game Freak also released a free update for their newest instalment which added a Galarian Slowpoke that can't evolve into Slowbro or Slowking as of yet.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is receiving DLC for the series' first time. The Isle Of Armor and The Crown Tundra can both be pre-ordered now via an Expansion Pass, and combined they will add 200 old and missing Pokémon.

A free update was released yesterday to allow players to catch Galarian Slowpoke, and below you'll find an explanation as to why it can't yet evolve into Slowbro and Slowking.

POKÉMON SWORD AND SHIELD: How to quickly get Galarian Slowpoke

How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Galarian Slowpoke cannot be evolved into Slowbro and Slowking in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The newly added Galarian Slowpoke will only be able to evolve into Slowbro and Slowking when the Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC is released.

This is because the newest animal warrior requires DLC exclusive items in order to transform into its better variants.

Game Freak's Isle Of Armor will allow Galarian Slowpoke to evolve into Slowbro, meanwhile The Crown Tundra will able it to transform into Slowking.

As for what the necessary DLC exclusive items are, it's impossible to know until the expansions are released.

Thanks to the restrictions imposed by Game Freak, this means Slowbro will only be attainable in June with Slowking becoming possible later on in Fall.

With all the above being said, you can still spend your time trying out and training your Galarian Slowpoke until the DLC expansions are released.

HOW TO: Get Incense such as Luck in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.