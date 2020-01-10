Galarian Slowpoke location in Pokémon Sword and Shield

A guide for finding the location of the Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Nintendo held their Pokémon Direct event yesterday, and while it was a padded affair that wasn't even long enough to get everything out, it was still a decent enough showing thanks to the news of Sword and Shield DLC as well as a Mystery Dungeon Remake. Following the event, an update was released for Game Freak's latest instalment, and this allows players to grab a Galarian Slowpoke once they travel to its location.

The Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC are called The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, and they can be pre-ordered right now via an Expansion Pass. Combined the DLC will add 200 old Pokémon, and they mark the first time the series is receiving added on content.

Following the announcement of DLC, a free update was released for Pokémon Sword and Shield to add Galarian Slowpoke. Below you'll discover its location so you can add it to your collection.

How to get Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon Sword and Shield

To get Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon Sword and Shield you must download update 1.1.0.

Once you've downloaded this free update, you must then travel to the location of Galarian Slowpoke to add it to your Pokémon Sword and Shield collection.

As for where to find the desirable animal warrior, you simply need to fast travel to Wedgehurst Station to find and speak to a Pokémon trainer.

If you own Pokémon Sword rather than Shield, you will encounter the wonderful Klara, while those otherwise affiliated will speak to Avery.

All you need to do is overcome your fear of strangers and speak to them to immediately receive a chance at catching the Galarian Slowpoke.

You will be able to evolve this Galarian Slowpoke into a Slowbro and Slowking, but that's a difficult task which will have to be accomplished on another day.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Its Isle Of Armor DLC will release in June 2020, while The Crown Tundra will launch in Fall.