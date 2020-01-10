‘Pointless’: Some fans don’t want their club to sign Tottenham Hotspur player despite report

Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke is reportedly on Queens Park Rangers’ radar.

Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke.

According to The Mirror, Championship club QPR are interested in signing Clarke from Premier League outfit Tottenham in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Derby County and Millwall are also looking at the 19-year-old winger.

The teenager, who can also operate as a forward, recently returned to Spurs after his loan spell at Leeds United was cut short due to lack of playing time at Elland Road.

Clarke played 19 minutes in the Championship for Leeds last season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, the winger scored two goals and provided two assists in 814 minutes in the league for the Whites, according to WhoScored.

Mark Warburton’s side are 15th in the Championship table at the moment with 35 points from 26 matches, six points behind sixth-placed Swansea City.

QPR fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Clarke, and below are some of the best comments:

Clearly there is a greater need in strengthening our defense, but...we're going to keep conceding goals, so why not bring in more help to try and outscore the opposition? — QPR PVD (@QPRPVD) January 9, 2020

No totally pointless — Rob QPR (@qprob) January 9, 2020

We could get more useful players for us in other positions — Lewis Henderson (@TheHendernator) January 9, 2020

Would be a pointless signing — Alex (@alexrs__) January 9, 2020

Fully agree with you Lane! — QPR Steve (@SJThomas_) January 9, 2020

Pointless. We score goals for fun. We need decent defenders not attackers. — Tia & Diego (@JCK_W12) January 9, 2020

Don’t think he’d come as a sub and I’d rather keep our young guns in team. Depends if we have to seek anyone- there must be several other teams will want- eze, chair, bos, manning and money will talk — little david (@littled68631547) January 9, 2020

unnecessary — ST (@STQPR_) January 9, 2020

Waste of a loan imo. There’s no denying the lads quality but we’ve got two inform wingers and 2 wingers in our bench. Use the loan market to strengthen areas that need attention https://t.co/w7eqgOoAd5 — OJ (@OClaytinho) January 9, 2020

We Should’ve been ALL OVER this not “Jack clarke” https://t.co/tiZo5gwtZD — Alex (@qprAL27) January 10, 2020