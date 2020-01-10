Quick links

‘Pointless’: Some fans don’t want their club to sign Tottenham Hotspur player despite report

Subhankar Mondal
Jamal Lewis of Norwich City and Jack Clarke of Leeds United compete for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Norwich City at Elland Road on February 02,...
Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke is reportedly on Queens Park Rangers’ radar.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United arrives prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on November 02, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke.

According to The Mirror, Championship club QPR are interested in signing Clarke from Premier League outfit Tottenham in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Derby County and Millwall are also looking at the 19-year-old winger.

The teenager, who can also operate as a forward, recently returned to Spurs after his loan spell at Leeds United was cut short due to lack of playing time at Elland Road.

 

Clarke played 19 minutes in the Championship for Leeds last season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, the winger scored two goals and provided two assists in 814 minutes in the league for the Whites, according to WhoScored.

Mark Warburton’s side are 15th in the Championship table at the moment with 35 points from 26 matches, six points behind sixth-placed Swansea City.

QPR fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Clarke, and below are some of the best comments:

Jack Clarke of Leeds United and Reece James of Wigan Athletic compete for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on April 19, 2019...

