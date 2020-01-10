Pundit shares warning for £34.2m man reportedly on Spurs radar

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur and Dean Smith's Aston Villa have both been linked with Krzystof Piatek.

Krzysztof Piatek is a player believed to be in high demand by a number of Premier League sides, including Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

ESPN pundit Craig Burley has had his say on the speculation surrounding the AC Milan striker, claiming that "there might be better avenues than Villa" and that he is is "clearly... a better player than going to Villa".

Piatek is reported to be on his way out of Milan this month after Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return to the Serie A giants - Villa and Spurs are said to be keen on his services along with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

However, former Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Burley is not sure whether a move to Dean Smith's "struggling" side would be in the Poland international's best interests.

"There might be better avenues than Villa - as big a club as they are, they’re struggling," he told ESPN. "He would go from a team in Milan that haven’t generally created a lot of chances because of the poor side, to a Villa side who are fighting down there, and apart from Jack Grealish, really lack a bit of guile in there.

"Clearly, Piatek is a better player than going to Villa, but it might be a case where they’re desperate because of the potential of relegation and it might be game time for him."

Both Tottenham and Villa are in urgent need of reinforcements up front, with Harry Kane and Wesley Moraes sidelined long-term.

A report from Sky Sports has claimed that Tottenham and Milan have held talks over Piatek, but they are not at an advanced stage and no formal offers have yet been made for the 24-year-old, who joined the Rossoneri from Genoa for £34.2million last summer (Transfermarkt).