Sky Sports pundit makes incredibly bold claim about Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will be hosting Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool this weekend - Phil Thompson made a bold claim about who the Spurs head coach would've loved to manage.

Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is so eager to beat Liverpool whenever he comes up against the Reds because he "would really have loved to have managed" the Anfield side (Sky Sports News).

Up next for Jurgen Klopp's charges in the league is a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Spurs, a team whose form initially picked up under Mauricio Pochettino's successor but have recently been stumbling again, as well as being beset by injury problems.

Tottenham stumbled in the FA Cup third round with a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough leaving them facing a replay next week, while in the league, they lost to Southampton last time out and are currently six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have barely put a foot wrong in the league this season, sitting 13 points clear at the top of the table, unbeaten and with victories in all but one of their fixtures so far, as well as going an entire calendar year unbeaten in the top flight, their run having been extended to 37 games with victory over Sheffield United last time out.

Mourinho has quite an eventful history with Liverpool, being in the Chelsea dugout in 2005 when a "ghost goal" ended up sending Liverpool to the Champions League final at the Blues' expense, an incident which yielded plenty of criticism from the Portuguese.

However, Mourinho got his revenge eight years later - once again with Chelsea - as Steven Gerrard's slip allowed Demba Ba through on goal to score at Anfield, with the Blues' 2-0 win that day effectively denying Liverpool the Premier League title that season.

"Jose loves nothing better than to upset Liverpool, Liverpool fans," Thompson told Sky Sports News. "This will be another opportunity for him. I think it's one of those big things that deep down, he would really have loved to have managed Liverpool, so when it comes down to it he wants to beat us, and do his utmost to put one over on us.

"That'll give him another opportunity this weekend. What will he do? How will he set up? Has he got the players to defend deep? Has he got the players to attack? This is a Spurs side who are expected to win games playing a certain way, but sometimes Jose would rather sit back and hit on the counter-attack, and have a low block."

Danny Mills also previously said Mourinho was keen on the Liverpool job, telling talkSPORT in 2016: "When Benitez was appointed at Liverpool, it was between him and Mourinho. I know that for a fact. Mourinho wanted the Liverpool job massively... but Liverpool basically went with Benitez... I know Mourinho was massively disappointed."