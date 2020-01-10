Quick links

Everton

Crystal Palace

Premier League

'He's here now', 'give him a try': Some fans react to arrival of 'fit, hungry' Everton player

Giuseppe Labellarte
Cenk Tosun before the Premier League match between Everton and Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park on September 1, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has left Goodison Park on loan.

Cenk Tosun before the Premier League match between Everton and Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park on September 1, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Following the news that Everton striker Cenk Tosun has joined Crystal Palace on loan for the rest of the season, a number of Eagles fans have been having their say on social media about the move.

The Turkey international has failed to make much of an impact in the Toffees shirt since being brought to Goodison Park by Sam Allardyce in a £27million deal from Besiktas in January 2018, with 10 goals and six assists from 51 appearances in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

Tosun has made just eight appearances for Everton this season, five in the Premier League and three in the League Cup, but only two of those appearances were starts, and he has clocked up a mere 328 minutes of football this term (Transfermarkt).

 

 

Nonetheless, the 28-year-old boasts a decent record elsewhere, with 64 goals in 142 Besiktas appearances, 44 goals in 122 Gaziantepspor appearances, and 16 goals in 42 Turkey appearances (Transfermarkt).

Palace are the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League, with just 19 goals in their 21 matches this season, and have suffered numerous injuries, leading to Roy Hodgson being eager to bolster his attacking ranks.

Tosun's switch to Palace has, however, proven a little controversial amongst some Eagles fans.

Cenk Tosun of Everton shoots during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

In March 2018, he discussed his switch from Besiktas to Everton amid interest from Palace, and told TRT Sport, as quoted by Goal.com: "Crystal Palace wanted to sign me during the first phase of the season but it couldn't happen. I'm glad it didn't because I now play for a bigger club in the Premier League."

As a result, reaction has been somewhat mixed - here is what some fans have been saying on social media:

Tosun is immediately available to play for Palace as the Eagles host tenth-placed Arsenal - the team directly below them - at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

A general view of Selhurst Park the home stadium of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park on October 6, 2018...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch