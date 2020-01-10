'He's here now', 'give him a try': Some fans react to arrival of 'fit, hungry' Everton player

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has left Goodison Park on loan.

Following the news that Everton striker Cenk Tosun has joined Crystal Palace on loan for the rest of the season, a number of Eagles fans have been having their say on social media about the move.

The Turkey international has failed to make much of an impact in the Toffees shirt since being brought to Goodison Park by Sam Allardyce in a £27million deal from Besiktas in January 2018, with 10 goals and six assists from 51 appearances in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

Tosun has made just eight appearances for Everton this season, five in the Premier League and three in the League Cup, but only two of those appearances were starts, and he has clocked up a mere 328 minutes of football this term (Transfermarkt).

Nonetheless, the 28-year-old boasts a decent record elsewhere, with 64 goals in 142 Besiktas appearances, 44 goals in 122 Gaziantepspor appearances, and 16 goals in 42 Turkey appearances (Transfermarkt).

Palace are the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League, with just 19 goals in their 21 matches this season, and have suffered numerous injuries, leading to Roy Hodgson being eager to bolster his attacking ranks.

Tosun's switch to Palace has, however, proven a little controversial amongst some Eagles fans.

In March 2018, he discussed his switch from Besiktas to Everton amid interest from Palace, and told TRT Sport, as quoted by Goal.com: "Crystal Palace wanted to sign me during the first phase of the season but it couldn't happen. I'm glad it didn't because I now play for a bigger club in the Premier League."

As a result, reaction has been somewhat mixed - here is what some fans have been saying on social media:

Ffs — Robbie Huck (@RobbieHuck555) 10 January 2020

You’re not welcome at this club. — H.E (@HE_cpfc) 10 January 2020

Delete — Dan (@danofthesouth_) 10 January 2020

Didn’t ask — Luke (@PalaceLuke) 10 January 2020

The guy that said he was too good for us — george (@georgejamho) 10 January 2020

hahahaha lesssss goooooo — alfie (@paIacealfie) 10 January 2020

Turkish wayne rooney — Asael Yangard (@Asael888) 10 January 2020

Welcome, score some goals please ❤️ — Osian Davis (@osian_davis) 10 January 2020

Welcome to palace — Mandy morgan (@mandyswagsta) 10 January 2020

At least it someone — DalTillIDie (@DalTillIDie) 10 January 2020

Welcome Cenk ❤️ — Talk Crystal Palace (@TalkCPFC) 10 January 2020

I think people should give him a try, no point moaning it's better than what we already have — Wayne (@BeardedMaestro1) 10 January 2020

I don't rate Tosun and would prefer Batsman but it is what it is, a body, a striker, a fit, hungry player, available for selection and I'll be behind him Saturday! #cpfc — Richard Watson (@DickieWatson85) 10 January 2020

Hodgson mentioned a very good reason for getting Tosun into #CPFC, he's injury free! — Dave Winborn (@Dave_Winbod) 10 January 2020

Bit uncomfortable with Tosun coming in bearing in mind the rhetoric back when he signed for Everton.



However, he's here now. I suggest we back him 100%. As usual. We must do our.....duty.....?



Up the Palace ❤️ #CPFC pic.twitter.com/RLnIpoVhnY — GazBod (@gazbod) 10 January 2020

Tosun made those comments when we were deep in the relegation zone and they've been taken entirely out of context.



Argue all you like but he's ours till the end of the season.



Let's hope he hits the ground running.#CPFC pic.twitter.com/wfm1A6Ke8f — Michael (@M_CPFC) 10 January 2020

Tosun is immediately available to play for Palace as the Eagles host tenth-placed Arsenal - the team directly below them - at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday.