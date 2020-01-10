Our view: Player may have dropped hint on his Leeds United future

Illan Meslier joined Leeds United on loan from Lorient in the summer of 2019.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has told the club’s official website that he is enjoying his time at the club.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper joined Championship outfit Leeds on a season-long loan deal from French side Lorient in the summer of 2019.

The teenager recently made his debut for the Whites’ first team, starting in goal against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

The youngster played well in the tie, and the France Under-20 international has said that he is enjoying his time at Elland Road.

Meslier told Leeds’s official website: ”It's different to how we play in France, in that it's more box-to-box, more intense and more physical, but the style Leeds play is perfect for me. The way they allow me to play with the team and build from the back, I love it.”

Hint on Leeds United future?

Meslier being happy at Leeds suggests that he could be open to making his loan deal from Lorient permanent.

True, the teenager is not going to become a first-team player straightaway, but he is progressing well and will develop as a player under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Moreover, Leeds are in a very good position to clinch promotion from the Championship, and next season they could be playing in the Premier League.

Meslier cannot really expect to become a regular at any top club at the age of 19, and it would make sense for him to sign a permanent contract with Leeds and develop at Elland Road.