Emre Mor has the talent to be Leeds success, but does he have the attitude?

Leeds United are interested in Emre Mor, according to Turkish outlet Fotospor.

Mor is an exciting but unpredictable winger, who might find Marcelo Bielsa's gruelling training regime very tough.

He is a bright talent, who his former Nordsjaelland manager described as extraordinary.

Kasper Hjulmand told UEFA.com: "What he is capable of is extraordinary. He has got so much speed in his feet, and he is so unpredictable.

"Just when you expect him to pass, he makes another dribble instead and changes direction. And when he does that, you do not catch him – that is plain impossible."

Mor has potential, but at this stage of his career, that's all it has been.

The 22-year-old flamed out at Borussia Dortmund, lasting just one year at the Spanish club before being sold to Celta Vigo.

He has had trouble there too, with his work ethic questioned.

But if Leeds want to take a gamble on a player with high potential, Mor could be a worthy investment.

It will be difficult for any player to adapt mid-season to Bielsa's demands, but Leeds do have options out wide already.

If they are just looking for a player who can give them a change of pace off the bench, a moment of magic to turn a tight game, Mor can be that man.