Emre Mor has the talent to be Leeds success, but does he have the attitude?

Emre Mor of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring a goal during the preseason friendly match between Urawa Red Diamonds and Borussia Dortmund at Saitama Stadium on July 15, 2017 in...
Leeds United are reportedly interested in Emre Mor.

Leeds United are interested in Emre Mor, according to Turkish outlet Fotospor.

Mor is an exciting but unpredictable winger, who might find Marcelo Bielsa's gruelling training regime very tough.

He is a bright talent, who his former Nordsjaelland manager described as extraordinary.

 

Kasper Hjulmand told UEFA.com: "What he is capable of is extraordinary. He has got so much speed in his feet, and he is so unpredictable.

"Just when you expect him to pass, he makes another dribble instead and changes direction. And when he does that, you do not catch him – that is plain impossible."

Emre Mor of RC Celta de Vigo in action during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and RC Celta de Vigo at Wanda Metropolitano on April 13, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Mor has potential, but at this stage of his career, that's all it has been.

The 22-year-old flamed out at Borussia Dortmund, lasting just one year at the Spanish club before being sold to Celta Vigo.

He has had trouble there too, with his work ethic questioned.

But if Leeds want to take a gamble on a player with high potential, Mor could be a worthy investment.

It will be difficult for any player to adapt mid-season to Bielsa's demands, but Leeds do have options out wide already.

If they are just looking for a player who can give them a change of pace off the bench, a moment of magic to turn a tight game, Mor can be that man.

(L-R) Emre Mor of Celta de Vigo, Filipe Luis of Atletico Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Atletico Madrid v Celta de Vigo at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on April 13,...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

