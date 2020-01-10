Quick links

Our view: £8m is good value for Leeds United, Jack Harrison can reach the top

Leeds have a new possible price to make Jack Harrison's deal permanent, a report claims.

Leeds United will have to pay £8 million to make Jack Harrison's move permanent, The Athletic reports..

This is quite a comedown on the ludicrous claim Manchester City wanted £20 million last summer.

£8 million is fair value for Harrison, who has the potential to become a Premier League regular.

 

Making progress

Young players develop on different paths. For every Wayne Rooney or James Milner who becomes a regular in his club's first team at 16, there are hundreds who do not.

Jack Harrison is 23, and has had a convoluted route to Leeds, via New York City and Manchester City.

He is on his second season on loan and he has already matched his goal tally of four from last season at the halfway point.

While the numbers are not eye-popping, you only have to watch Leeds play to see why Harrison is such a favourite of hard-to-impress manager Marcelo Bielsa.

He is hard working, good on the ball, and is capable of stepping up at big moments, like his goal against Sheffield Wednesday last year and assist in the play-offs against Derby.

If Leeds get promoted, Harrison might find himself with more competition for places if Leeds make addition signings, and this should be expected, but he should embrace that challenge.

He has met each and every challenge put before him, and under Bielsa's guidance, he has the ability to go on and challenge for an England place in the future.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

