Norwich boss Daniel Farke advises Tottenham-linked Max Aarons against January transfer

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a £30 million move for the Norwich City youngster.

The Norwich City manager Daniel Farke says now is not the right time for Max Aarons to even think about a January move, with Tottenham Hotspur among the clubs being credited with an interest.

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that, with some rival suitors favouring summer moves for Aarons, Tottenham are considering 'whether to steal a march on their competitors and potentially agree a transfer in the next three weeks'.

The broadcaster, which lists Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund among the other clubs keen, also stated that Norwich would be willing to sell right-back for around £30 million.

But speaking via The Pink 'Un earlier on Friday, Farke said: "I wouldn't spend too much energy listening to all these rumours.

"Listen, Max is a young guy, only 20 years old and he has four years on his contract. It's not the right time for him even to think about a January move. If I am honest when you see so many clubs linked with him you have to be very doubtful.

"In Germany a few days ago they say he had already signed for Bayern Munich, then the next day it is Borussia Dortmund. Here in England rumours each and every top club want him.

"When so many clubs are in the race it is very doubtful if that is the case. He has a long contract here and he's totally at the right place. I think he has played something like 21 Premier League games so far, leave him alone and let him play his football."

Considering Norwich's position at the bottom of the Premier League, Tottenham could almost certainly get a cheaper deal for Aarons in the summer - although there would be no guarantees of a move to Jose Mourinho's team.

One thing that could work in Spurs' favour, though, is geography, with Aarons a native Londoner - albeit one who hails from Hammersmith.

Whether or not Tottenham allow Kyle Walker-Peters to leave on loan could hinge on their ability to strengthen in his and the Norwich star's position.