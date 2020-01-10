'No way': Some Celtic fans react after transfer report emerges

Celtic are said to be interested in signing Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan in the coming weeks.

Celtic supporters do not appear at all keen on links with Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan.

Celtic are said to want to take the Villa forward on loan, as Neil Lennon’s side aim to improve their striking options for the second half of the campaign.

The Bhoys are slightly short on strikers, and it is thought that a new number nine could be on their radar over the coming weeks.

But most Celtic fans don’t believe that Hogan has enough quality to improve their side.

Ffs Celtic just go out and buy a proven striker — p.mcgarrigan-celtic.f.c. (@p_mc_garrigan67) January 9, 2020

No way ,he's useless. — Jake foyer (@jakesnake998) January 9, 2020

Makes u wonder what list of strikers they need to exhaust, in order to land at this guy

Ffs — Gazzarinho (@gazzarinho1) January 9, 2020

Not good enough. — Donegal Bhoy (@POSearcaigh) January 9, 2020

27 year old who can’t get a game for Villa or Stoke. Wayne Biggins-esque — andy young (@ajpy78) January 9, 2020

Villa are in the market for a striker so if he’s not good enough for them he’s definitely not for us — Goodie (@GoodieBhoy) January 9, 2020

If that’s the ambition we’re in serious trouble — DC (@DC94__) January 9, 2020

Hogan has only just returned to Villa, after his loan spell at Stoke City was cut short.

The Irish international struggled for goals at Stoke, with his form taking a turn for the worse in recent years.

The Villa forward currently looks short of confidence, and it has been a long time since he played at the top of his game.

Hogan has previously been a prolific scorer in the Championship with Brentford, but since moving to Villa he has found things more difficult.