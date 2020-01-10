Quick links

'No way': Some Celtic fans react after transfer report emerges

Celtic are said to be interested in signing Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan in the coming weeks.

Scott Hogan of Stoke City shows his dejection during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Reading at Bet365 Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England.

Celtic supporters do not appear at all keen on links with Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan.

Celtic are said to want to take the Villa forward on loan, as Neil Lennon’s side aim to improve their striking options for the second half of the campaign.

 

The Bhoys are slightly short on strikers, and it is thought that a new number nine could be on their radar over the coming weeks.

But most Celtic fans don’t believe that Hogan has enough quality to improve their side.

Hogan has only just returned to Villa, after his loan spell at Stoke City was cut short.

The Irish international struggled for goals at Stoke, with his form taking a turn for the worse in recent years.

The Villa forward currently looks short of confidence, and it has been a long time since he played at the top of his game.

Hogan has previously been a prolific scorer in the Championship with Brentford, but since moving to Villa he has found things more difficult.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

