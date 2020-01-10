Newcastle reportedly renew interest in former £20m target, West Ham join race

Karl Toko-Ekambi has impressed in La Liga and the Villarreal star is reportedly a target for Premier League duo Newcastle and West Ham United now.

Villarreal want £21 million for Cameroon international Karl Toko-Ekambi with Premier League duo Newcastle and West Ham United showing an interest, according to Le10 Sport.

Not for the first time, and probably not for the last, a rangy, skilful and increasingly impressive centre-forward is being linked with a move to England.

Toko-Ekambi took his time to settle in La Liga after his 2018 move from Angers but he is the king of the Castellon coast right now. After netting 18 times in his debut season for the ‘Yellow Submarine’, the Paris-born 27-year-old has been arguably even more impressive in 2019/20.

No wonder, then, that Villarreal are demanding in excess of £20 million for a player who loves drifting wide and carrying the ball with purpose towards goal.

Newcastle and West Ham are interested and the Premier League duo should have little trouble outbidding Lyon, who have seen an £11.8 million move turned down.

Interestingly, The Sun reported in April 2018 that Newcastle were planning a £20 million bid for the 27-time international. And, a year-and-a-half on, The Magpies are even more desperate to bring attacking reinforcements to St James’ Park.

Joelinton, Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll and Yoshinori Muto have a combined total of one league goal to their name this season and Toko-Ekambi, with his pace in the final third, looks like a perfect fit for Steve Bruce’s counter attacking style.

Should West Ham win the race, however, more questions will be raised about what the future holds for summer signing Albian Ajeti, who is already out of favour just months after arriving from Basel.