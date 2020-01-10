Newcastle boss Bruce confirms interest in Leipzig's Ademola Lookman

Injuries have made life difficult for Bruce at Newcastle United.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce spoke to the Shields Gazette about rumours linking his side with a move for RB Leipzig's Ademola Lookman.

The busy Christmas and New Year period took its toll on Newcastle's stars as they lost as many as six players to injuries in their last two games. Thankfully for them, not many are long-term casualties but strengthening their squad in this month's window is absolutely necessary.

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that the Magpies held preliminary talks with RB Leipzig to sign former Everton winger Ademola Lookman. Bruce was asked about his side's interest in the speedy attacker and the Magpies boss admitted that he likes him.

He said: " It’s fair to say we would like to add to our firepower, of course we would, but it’s very difficult. I’ve been linked with 38 players that have been run past me. He’s one of them. He’s a good player, I like him, but it’s a bit far off at the minute.”

Lookman only joined the Bundesliga league leaders six months ago but just 200 minutes of game time across all competitions seems to have pushed him to the edge.

The former Everton youngster is incredibly talented and has the ability to bring St James' Park to its feet.

However, consistency has been his biggest issue so far in his career and he will need a lot of time and patience from Bruce to fulfil his potential. The Newcastle boss stuck with struggling Miguel Almiron for a long while and that seems to have paid off as the Paraguayan now has two goals in his last five games.

Lookman can expect the same kind of patience should the move happen. The 22-year-old will bring in pace and directness to Newcastle's attack just like Allan Saint-Maximin who has been thoroughly appreciated by the Magpies faithful since the start of his campaign.