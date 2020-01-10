'Much better than Piatek': Some Tottenham fans urge Mourinho buy £8.5m striker instead

Tottenham Hotspur are set to be without star striker Harry Kane until April in what looks a huge blow.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are urging Jose Mourinho to make a move for Edinson Cavani, with Harry Kane out injured.

Cavani could be available for transfer for just £8.5 million (Daily Mail), with PSG limiting the Uruguayan’s game time this season, and there is a feeling around Tottenham that he could be a great fit for them.

Cavani has a proven track record of being a goalscorer across a range of European leagues.

And Spurs fans feel that Cavani could be the ideal solution to their current striking problems.

Spurs should sign Cavani to replace Kane for the mean time. — ben. (@Brupeh) January 9, 2020

Why not go for cavani? He will be out of contract in 6 months so should only take a small fee. Wages may be an issue and would he play enough when Kane is back. — thfc (@thfc45488373) January 9, 2020

Cavani is a world class striker that will fit in Spurs well,and if Kane is back they can play both. — Universal Soldier (@AdamsonAhmed) January 10, 2020

I would like to see us sign cavani I think he will be a much better buy than Piątek. Either way we need to sign someone. — Brad (@brad_nb) January 9, 2020

Cavani on loan until the end of the season springs to mind as he is looking to leave PSG. — THFC Forever (@dchempstead) January 9, 2020

Edinson Cavani would be great for @SpursOfficial on loan until end of season.#THFC #COYS — David Williams (@DavidWilliamsDK) January 9, 2020

If Cavani is moving for £10m we should be all over that — Nick (@Nick90_THFC) January 9, 2020

The stumbling block over any Spurs deal for Cavani would surely be his wages.

The experienced forward is on a big contract at PSG, and Tottenham may need him to take a pay cut to join them.

Spurs also seem to have other targets in mind, with AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek strongly linked.

The Sun claim that Spurs have already agreed a deal with Milan for Piatek, with the Polish striker now due for a medical in North London in the near future.