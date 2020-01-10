Quick links

'Much better than Piatek': Some Tottenham fans urge Mourinho buy £8.5m striker instead

John Verrall
Edinson Cavani of PSG celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Celtic and Paris Saint Germain at Celtic Park on September 12, 2017 in...
Tottenham Hotspur are set to be without star striker Harry Kane until April in what looks a huge blow.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are urging Jose Mourinho to make a move for Edinson Cavani, with Harry Kane out injured.

Cavani could be available for transfer for just £8.5 million (Daily Mail), with PSG limiting the Uruguayan’s game time this season, and there is a feeling around Tottenham that he could be a great fit for them.

 

Cavani has a proven track record of being a goalscorer across a range of European leagues.

And Spurs fans feel that Cavani could be the ideal solution to their current striking problems.

The stumbling block over any Spurs deal for Cavani would surely be his wages.

The experienced forward is on a big contract at PSG, and Tottenham may need him to take a pay cut to join them.

Spurs also seem to have other targets in mind, with AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek strongly linked.

The Sun claim that Spurs have already agreed a deal with Milan for Piatek, with the Polish striker now due for a medical in North London in the near future.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

