Mikel Arteta names Arsenal younster who's improved so much this season

Arsenal sent Eddie Nketiah out on loan to Leeds United over the first half of the season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has told Football London that he thinks Eddie Nketiah has improved hugely during his loan spell with Leeds United.

Nketiah’s time at Leeds has just been terminated by Arsenal, due to a lack of starts at Elland Road.

The young striker has been back in training with Arsenal in recent days, with Arteta now set to make a decision over his future.

The Gunners may opt to loan Nketiah out again over the second half of the campaign, or they could keep him around to bolster their own attacking options.

And Arteta said: “I sat down with him and was very impressed with him. I think it was a great challenge for him to work in that environment in Leeds. I think he's become a much better player, a much more competitive player.

"Then the decision to make now is whether it's better to send him out for another five months to realise his potential and have him ready for next season, or keep him here. It's something we have to discuss in the next few days.”

During his time at Leeds, Nketiah was regularly used as a substitute rather than a starter.

The Arsenal forward did prove that he can score goals at Championship level though, with his finishing ability clear for all to see.

If kept around at Arsenal it seems likely that Nketiah would only be a rotational option.

Nketiah is behind the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe in the race for a starting place at the Emirates Stadium.