Netflix’s Medical Police cast is worth celebrating - Erinn Hayes, Rob Huebel, Sarayu Blue!

Netflix has already delivered a title to treasure in 2020.

The Medical Police cast is worth celebrating!

Ah, Netflix... what would we do without it?

In 2019, we grew to truly appreciate just how spectacular the streaming service is. We watched great shows come to an end (Orange Is the New Black), fan-favourites get even better (Stranger Things, You) and of course, we saw the triumphant arrival of new gems teasing more to come (The Witcher).

They also stepped up their game in the realm of cinema, giving us masterclasses like Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story.

This year is already off to a great start with the new comedy series Medical Police. A ten-episode first season sees two American physicians recruited as government agents to target a virus set to threaten humanity. It's great fun, and the cast certainly helps.

Medical Police Netflix cast

The Medical Police Cast includes:

- Erinn Hayes as Dr. Lola Spratt

- Rob Huebel as Dr. Owen Maestro

- Sarayu Blue as Sloane McIntyre

- Fred Melamed as Professor Richard Waters

- Eric Nenninger as Collins

- Ken Marino as Glenn

- Rob Corddry as Blake Downs

- Malin Akerman

- Lake Bell

We also see the likes of Jason Schwartzman (The Grand Budapest Hotel) and Craig Robinson (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) drop in. For the full cast list, head over to IMDb.

In the meantime, let's talk about the key stars...

Spotlighting Erinn Hayes

As one of the two leads, we have Erinn Hayes in the role of Lola Spratt.

Audiences are likely to recognise the 43-year-old actress from such TV shows as The Dangerous Book for Boys (she plays Beth McKenna), Kevin Can Wait (Donna Gable), Guys With Kids (Sheila) and Worst Week (Melanie Clayton).

Medical Police is actually a spin-off of the comedy series Childrens Hospital. She reprised the role of Lola in the 2020 Netflix series.

Looking ahead, she's also been cast as Princess Elizabeth in the forthcoming sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music starring Keanu Reeves.

Erinn Hayes attends The Moms hosted Mamarazzi special screening of an episode of "The Dangerous Book for Boys" at Sony Pictures Studios on April 17, 2018 in Culver City, California.

Rob Huebel shines as Dr. Owen Maestro

Alongside Erinn is 50-year-old Rob Huebel, who also comes from Childrens Hospital but boasts some seriously stellar films roles in particular.

Rob has starred in such movies as The House (Officer Chandler), Baywatch (Captain Thorpe) and The Descendants (Mark Mitchell).

He has a recurring role in TV series Transparent (Len Novak) and has lent his vocal talents to various characters on Bob's Burgers.

For you Big Mouth fans, he also voices Mr. Lizer!

Rob Huebel attends Build Presents to discuss "Transparent" at Build Studio on September 13, 2017 in New York City.

Medical Police cast: Sarayu Blue

Sarayu Blue plays Sloane McIntryre and has previously starred in such shows as I Feel Bad (Emet), The Real O'Neals (Marcia Worthman), Monday Mornings (Dr. Sydney Napur) and has also been in a number of films, including the 2018 comedy Blockers (Marcie) with John Cena.

We hope you enjoy Medical Police - have a binge!

