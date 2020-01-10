Quick links

Marcelo Bielsa says one Leeds United star 'always plays well’

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa among his coaching staff during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London, England.
Marcelo Bielsa raves about Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London, England.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has spoken highly of midfielder Kalvin Phillips to Leeds Live.

Bielsa has raved about the 24-year-old Englishman, and was pleased with how the midfielder played for Leeds in their recent FA Cup tie against Arsenal.

 

Bielsa told Leeds Live: ”Kalvin’s playing excellent. He’s regular. He always plays, he always plays well. He make a lot of effort for the team.

“He's a character player, good personality. He takes risks. The responsibility doesn't inhibit him.

“In the last match he played against [Mesut] Ozil and [Joseph] Willock - I think he approved very well with this exam against them.”

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United applauds the travelling fans following his side's defeat during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on...

Stats

Phillips is one of the best midfielders in the Championship and is a key figure in Bielsa’s team.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old has scored one goal and provided two assists in 25 Championship games for the Whites so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder scored one goal and provided three assists in 44 league games for the West Yorkshire outfit, according to WhoScored.

Promotion challenge

Leeds, who finished in the playoffs last season, are aiming to clinch automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Whites are at the top of the league table at the moment with 52 points from 26 matches, level on points with second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Joe Willock of Arsenal in action with Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London,...

