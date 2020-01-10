Marcelo Bielsa drops hint about Leeds signing he wants to make 'as soon as possible'

Leeds United are on the hunt for a striker, with Southampton's Che Adams reportedly of interest.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he wants a striker signed ‘as soon as possible’ at Elland Road.

Bielsa’s men have lost the services of Eddie Nketiah, after his loan spell at Leeds was terminated early by Arsenal.

Patrick Bamford is now the only out and out centre forward in Leeds’ senior squad.

And Bielsa wants the Whites to ensure that they bring in a striker quickly, as he doesn’t want to risk leaving his side short in the position.

“The same type of player [as Nketiah]. We need one striker as soon as possible,” Bielsa ssaid.

“If we find the ideal player, better, if we don’t find the ideal player we will try to find the best solution.”

Leeds have already been linked with a range of strike targets, with Southampton’s Che Adams thought to be at the top of their list (Leeds Live).

The problem for Bielsa is that deal looks complicated, so it may not be finalised as quickly as the Leeds boss is hoping.

Leeds have a nine point advantage inside the automatic promotion spots currently, but any injury to Bamford would now be a disaster, until another forward is brought in.

Leeds are next in action at the weekend when they take on Sheffield Wednesday.