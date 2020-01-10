Quick links

Leeds United

Southampton

Premier League

Championship

Marcelo Bielsa drops hint about Leeds signing he wants to make 'as soon as possible'

John Verrall
Marcelo Bielsa Manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are on the hunt for a striker, with Southampton's Che Adams reportedly of interest.

Marcelo Bielsa Manager

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he wants a striker signed ‘as soon as possible’ at Elland Road.

Bielsa’s men have lost the services of Eddie Nketiah, after his loan spell at Leeds was terminated early by Arsenal.

Patrick Bamford is now the only out and out centre forward in Leeds’ senior squad.

And Bielsa wants the Whites to ensure that they bring in a striker quickly, as he doesn’t want to risk leaving his side short in the position.

 

“The same type of player [as Nketiah]. We need one striker as soon as possible,” Bielsa ssaid.

“If we find the ideal player, better, if we don’t find the ideal player we will try to find the best solution.”

Leeds have already been linked with a range of strike targets, with Southampton’s Che Adams thought to be at the top of their list (Leeds Live).

Che Adams of Southmpton reacts during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Portsmouth FC and Southampton FC at Fratton Park on September 24, 2019 in Portsmouth, England.

The problem for Bielsa is that deal looks complicated, so it may not be finalised as quickly as the Leeds boss is hoping.

Leeds have a nine point advantage inside the automatic promotion spots currently, but any injury to Bamford would now be a disaster, until another forward is brought in.

Leeds are next in action at the weekend when they take on Sheffield Wednesday.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch