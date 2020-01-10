Liverpool fans excited by what Jurgen Klopp said at press conference

Liverpool are due to have Fabinho and Dejan Lovren back and available again in the near future.

Liverpool fans are seriously excited after Jurgen Klopp said that Dejan Lovren and Fabinho would return to full training next week.

Lovren and Fabinho have both been long-term absentees with injury at Liverpool, but the pair are edging closer to fitness now.

“Dejan and Fab next week in full training,” Klopp said at his latest press conference, which was covered by the Liverpool Echo.

And Liverpool fans are so excited with the news that two of their key players from earlier in the season are coming back.

Fabinho’s return is a big boost for Liverpool, even if they have dealt with the Brazilian’s injury brilliantly.

Jordan Henderson, in particular, has stepped up in recent weeks, with the England international putting in some excellent performances in Liverpool’s midfield.

Fabinho should still come straight back into the Reds’ starting line-up when he does return.

Things may be tougher for Lovren, even though he was solid when he got a run of games earlier this campaign.

Joe Gomez has replaced him in Liverpool’s starting line-up since he has been out with injury, and the 22-year-old has excelled alongside Virgil van Dijk, meaning he looks likely to keep his place.