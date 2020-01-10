Quick links

'Liverpool is my love', 'thank you': Some fans react to signing Reds man who wowed Klopp

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Allan Rodrigues de Souza of Liverpool FC in action before the pre season friendly against HJK Helsinki at Olympic Stadium on August 1, 2015 in Helsinki,...
Liverpool have sold Allan Rodrigues de Souza - despite impressing Jurgen Klopp in Anfield training, he was unable to make an appearance for the Reds.

Liverpool have announced the permanent departure of Allan Rodrigues de Souza to Clube Atletico Mineiro and plenty of fans of the Brazilian club took to the Reds Twitter page to give their thoughts.

On Thursday, Liverpool confirmed that the 22-year-old had finalised a move back to his native Brazil after four-and-a-half years on the books of the Anfield side, joining Atletico for a reported £3.2million fee (Liverpool Echo).

The Merseyside outlet also reported that Liverpool have negotiated a 10 percent sell-on clause for the midfielder, who due to work permit issues was restricted to six loan moves during his time at the Reds.

 

 

Allan had joined Liverpool for a reported £500,000 fee from Internacional in the summer of 2015 and, even though he impressed Jurgen Klopp in training - according to Goal.com - he was never able to make a senior appearance for the Reds.

He has spent time with SJK, Sint-Truiden, Hertha Berlin, Apollon Limassol, Eintracht Frankfurt and Fluminense - and it's at the latter club where he particularly impressed, and although they reportedly wanted to snap him up, Atletico have beat them to his signature.

Needless to say there are a lot of Atletico fans very happy with the Reds on social media:

Allan ( R) of Fluminense struggles for the ball with a Alison of Santos during a match between Fluminense and Santos as part of Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Maracana Stadium on September...

