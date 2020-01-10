Leeds reportedly set to sign Raheem Sterling's 'little bro' on a permanent transfer

Leeds United are said to be progressing with a deal for another Manchester City winger, Ian Poveda.

Leeds United hope to tie up a deal for Raheem Sterling's 'little bro' within the next week, according to Leeds Live.

The website claims the Manchester City winger Ian Poveda is expected to arrive at Elland Road this month as Jack Clarke's replacement.

And it adds that Poveda should join Leeds on a permanent deal, if not now then in the summer after an initial loan spell.

The teenager, who has also spent time on Arsenal, Barcelona and Brentford's books, made his one and only Manchester City appearance against Burton Albion last season, but was part of the Blues squad which travelled to Atalanta in the Champions League earlier this campaign.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News last month, Poveda described Sterling as being 'like my big bro' after being taken under the wing of the £50 million City and England winger both on and off the pitch.

"There's small advice he gives me in training sessions and it just shows that he cares and I appreciate it," Poveda said of Sterling. "Even if I don't tell him, I listen a lot and think it's true and then try to implement it in my games all the time.

"I'm glad that Raz helps me out a lot, it helps me all the time. It's tips on the pitch like positioning and runs and things to do. Off the pitch as well he gives me great advice because I'm a young player and there are certain things I haven't experienced yet but he helps me a lot and I appreciate that."

Despite his exotic surname, which is derived from Colombian parents, Poveda like Sterling spent most of his childhood in London and has represented England internationally.

The Leeds director of football, Victor Orta, and manager, Marcelo Bielsa, have scouted Manchester City youngsters extensively, according to Leeds Live.

And the website claims Poveda is rated highly by the pair, who believe he is ready to step immediately into Championship football.

It adds that the Southampton striker Che Adams remains Leeds' prime target, while the Chievo goalkeeper Elia Caprile is 'understood to be' undergoing a medical with the Whites this weekend.