Lawrenson expects a half-baked performance from Tottenham star v Liverpool

An injury hit Tottenham face in form Liverpool this weekend.

Liverpool have a second opportunity to take revenge on Liverpool for last season's Champions League final defeat.

It will be even tougher this weekend, with Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko out injured.

Spurs lost 2-1 at Anfield earlier in the season and Liverpool have now won the last four consecutive matches between the two clubs in all competitions.

Kane's absence leaves Tottenham with an attacking dilemma, and former Reds defender Mark Lawrenson does not expect Christian Eriksen to fill it.

Lawrenson told BBC Sport that he believes speculation over the Dane's future will nullify his threat.

He said: "Without Kane, I don't know how Spurs will hurt Liverpool.

"Yes, Christian Eriksen can play but he is a free agent in the summer and able to talk to other clubs - is he really going to pull his finger out and run around with the possibility of getting injured? I am not sure about that."

Eriksen's contract expires at the end of the current season and he is being linked with a move to Inter Milan, with Sky Sports confirming their interest.

Tottenham need somebody to step up, otherwise Liverpool will further extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Spurs could do with a strong response from their players to overcome the mental barrier of Kane's injury. So Liverpool are both good and bad opponents.

This is Jose Mourinho's first match as Tottenham boss against Liverpool, a familiar opponent. The last time he faced them, he was sacked a day later. He will want to prove a point.