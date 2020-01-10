Jurgen Klopp’s past comments on reported Leeds target Cameron Brannagan

Former Liverpool midfielder Cameron Brannagan is reportedly on Leeds United’s radar.

According to The Telegraph, Leeds United are interested in signing Cameron Brannagan from Oxford United in the January transfer window, and Jurgen Klopp’s past comments on the former Liverpool midfielder will encourage the Elland Road fans.

It has been reported that Leeds are eyeing a move for the 23-year-old, who is starring at League One outfit Oxford.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old has scored five goals and provided five assists in 19 League One appearances for Karl Robinson’s side so far this campaign.

While many Leeds will be sceptical about signing a player from the third tier of English football, Liverpool manager Klopp’s past comments regarding Brannagan will be hugely encouraging for the Elland Road faithful.

Back in October 2015, when Brannagan was still on the books of Liverpool, Reds boss Klopp raved about the midfielder, who was then 19 years of age.

The Liverpool Echo quoted Klopp as saying about Brannagan in October 2015: “He's a great young guy. I like his style. For his age he brings everything you need for a midfield player he wants to play football, he's strong, he's clear, he's cool.”

With Leeds aiming to finish in the top two of the Championship table this season, the addition of Brannagan to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad this month will enhance their chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.