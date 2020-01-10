Quick links

Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool player who's likely to leave in January

John Verrall
Nathaniel Phillips of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool sent Nathaniel Phillips out on loan to Stuttgart over the first half of the season.

( THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 09, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted to the Liverpool Echo that Nathaniel Phillips is likely to leave Liverpool again this month.

Phillips played for Liverpool against Everton in the FA Cup last weekend, soon after being recalled from his loan at VFB Stuttgart.

The 22-year-old impressed in the heart of Liverpool’s defence, but it seems his first-team chances at Anfield could be limited again now.

And Klopp has suggested that Phillips is likely to leave Liverpool on loan again in the coming weeks.

 

"It was just nice to have him around again because he’s such an exceptional person. .. Probably he will go back [on loan]. We have to see but yes, probably,” Klopp said, when asked if Phillips would be leaving Liverpool again.

Liverpool are set to welcome Dejan Lovren back to training next week, with their injury problems at centre-back improving.

Phillips can still feel proud of the performance he put in against Everton though, which showed he may still have a future on Merseyside.

The youngster had done well in loan in Germany over the first half of the campaign, and will want to continue to impress if he is relocated this month.

Liverpool’s next match comes against Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow, but it seems unlikely that Phillips will be involved, with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk set to start.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

