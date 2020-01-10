Jurgen Klopp explains what Liverpool can expect from Tottenham

Spurs host the league leaders at home on Saturday.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's press conference was streamed live on the club's official website where the German spoke about how he thinks Mourinho will set Tottenham up against his side on Saturday.

The Reds boss is in a comfortable position at the top of the league table. Liverpool are 13 points ahead of second-placed Leicester City and are favourites to win the league this season.

However, they have a tough test tomorrow at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Jose Mourinho has been a thorn in the side of Liverpool in the past, especially when he famously 'parked the bus' to ruin their chances of winning the title a few years ago.

Klopp was asked how Mourinho would set his side up again and he admitted that his Portuguese counterpart will put an emphasis on defence. The Liverpool boss also listed the players Tottenham have who could be dangerous against his side on Saturday.

He said: "Expecting an organised Spurs side putting some emphasis on defending for sure, counter-attack. The team is too good technically to do just that. Eriksen, Alli, Lo Celso who can create situations. Speed is there with Moura and Son 100%."

A midfield trio of Eriksen, Alli and Lo Celso is a serious possibility from the start due to the injury to Moussa Sissoko. All three have the ability to set the attackers free which could be dangerous despite the fact that Spurs will be without star striker Harry Kane.

Klopp has a decent record against Mourinho. winning four games and drawing twice in 10 meetings. The German has only lost once to Tottenham in 11 games and he will be looking to continue his good run against them this weekend.