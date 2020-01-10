Quick links

Jurgen Klopp explains U-turn over Liverpool player’s future

Subhankar Mondal
Yan Dhanda laughs with Rhian Brewster of Swansea City during the Swansea City Training at The Fairwood Training Ground on January 08, 2020 in Swansea, Wales.
Rhian Brewster has joined Swansea City on loan from Liverpool.

Yan Dhanda laughs with Rhian Brewster of Swansea City during the Swansea City Training at The Fairwood Training Ground on January 08, 2020 in Swansea, Wales.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained on the club’s YouTube channel why he did not allow Rhian Brewster to join Swansea City in the summer of 2019.

Klopp has said that Championship club Swansea wanted to sign the striker on loan from Liverpool.

However, the German decided against the move, but he has sanctioned a loan move for the teenager to the Swans this month.

The England Under-21 international striker recently joined the Welsh club on loan from the Reds for the rest of the season.

 

Klopp told Liverpool’s YouTube channel, as transcribed by Rousing The Kop: “Swansea asked in the summer but it was not the right moment. He was fresh from a long-term injury, but now it is a good move for Rhian.”

The Liverpool boss added, as quoted in This is Anfield: "For Rhian, it was the right thing to do in this moment, we all agreed it was the right thing to do.

“That’s important as well. He needs to find a manager, the boys need to find a manager, in the best possible way who knows them already. That’s the case with Steve and Rhian, so that helped a lot.”

( THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 09, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Good move for Rhian Brewster?

Brewster has worked with Swansea manager Steve Cooper before, and with the Swans chasing promotion from the Championship, the teenager will be in a very competitive environment.

That will certainly help the Englishman in his growth and development as a footballer.

True, the teenager will have to work extremely hard and will have to hit the ground running if he is to establish himself in the Welsh club’s first team in the coming weeks and months, but he will learn a lot about being a professional footballer during his time at the Liberty Stadium.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Rhian Brewster of Liverpool celebrating in the tunnel at the end of the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton at Anfield on January...

 

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

