Jurgen Klopp explains U-turn over Liverpool player’s future

Rhian Brewster has joined Swansea City on loan from Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained on the club’s YouTube channel why he did not allow Rhian Brewster to join Swansea City in the summer of 2019.

Klopp has said that Championship club Swansea wanted to sign the striker on loan from Liverpool.

However, the German decided against the move, but he has sanctioned a loan move for the teenager to the Swans this month.

The England Under-21 international striker recently joined the Welsh club on loan from the Reds for the rest of the season.

Klopp told Liverpool’s YouTube channel, as transcribed by Rousing The Kop: “Swansea asked in the summer but it was not the right moment. He was fresh from a long-term injury, but now it is a good move for Rhian.”

The Liverpool boss added, as quoted in This is Anfield: "For Rhian, it was the right thing to do in this moment, we all agreed it was the right thing to do.

“That’s important as well. He needs to find a manager, the boys need to find a manager, in the best possible way who knows them already. That’s the case with Steve and Rhian, so that helped a lot.”





Good move for Rhian Brewster?

Brewster has worked with Swansea manager Steve Cooper before, and with the Swans chasing promotion from the Championship, the teenager will be in a very competitive environment.

That will certainly help the Englishman in his growth and development as a footballer.

True, the teenager will have to work extremely hard and will have to hit the ground running if he is to establish himself in the Welsh club’s first team in the coming weeks and months, but he will learn a lot about being a professional footballer during his time at the Liberty Stadium.