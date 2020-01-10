Jurgen Klopp dismisses talks of Liverpool becoming the new 'Invincibles'

Liverpool are yet to lose a single game in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's press conference was streamed on the club's official YouTube channel where the German was asked about his side becoming the new 'Invincibles'.

The Reds are well ahead of the rest in the league table having won 19 out of the 20 games they have played this season. The only draw came against Manchester United and if they can maintain the same record until the end of the campaign, they will become only the second side to go an entire season unbeaten in the Premier League era.

The Liverpool boss was asked about his side's chances of joining Arsenal as the only other team to have a gold Premier League trophy and Klopp was quick to dismiss any talks surrounding it.

He said: "Oh my God, who sends you out asking these questions? I didn’t think a second about it and will not start thinking now about it. If we thought about any kind of record, we wouldn’t have won the number of games we have so far. That’s it."

As much as Klopp wouldn't want to admit it, he certainly would love to set that record. Liverpool are well ahead of where Arsenal were at this stage of the season back in the 2003/04 campaign and they have an incredible opportunity to better the Gunners' long-standing record this season.

However, they will have a few tough tests to overcome with the first one on Saturday against Tottenham away from home. Jose Mourinho famously ruined Liverpool's last chance of winning the league title and he would love nothing more than to spoil the party again.

A win for Spurs will not have as big an impact on the title race this season as it did a few years ago but it will cost Liverpool their chance of being 'Invincibles'. Liverpool clearly have the squad and the momentum to run over Tottenham in their own back yard but if there's one person who can stop that, it's Mourinho.