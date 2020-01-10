Quick links

‘It's all adding up’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to player update

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores his team's first goal which is then disallowed for offside by VAR during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St...
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is sidelined until April.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane takes a low chance during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Wednesday 1st January 2020.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the injury update on Harry Kane.

As announced on Tottenham’s official website, Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.

The England international striker suffered the injury during Spurs’ recent Premier League game against Southampton.

It has been stated that the 26-year-old is expected return to training in April, and some Tottenham fans are not happy with the club for not signing a capable back-up striker before, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

 

Need for a striker

Kane is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and a regular goalscorer, and one can understand why Spurs did not feel the need to recruit a world-class player in that position.

Tottenham are unlikely to find top quality striker in the January transfer window, but the North London outfit need to reinforce that department this month.

True, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min can play upfront, but they are not ‘natural’ strikers.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

