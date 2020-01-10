‘It's all adding up’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to player update

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is sidelined until April.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the injury update on Harry Kane.

As announced on Tottenham’s official website, Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.

The England international striker suffered the injury during Spurs’ recent Premier League game against Southampton.

It has been stated that the 26-year-old is expected return to training in April, and some Tottenham fans are not happy with the club for not signing a capable back-up striker before, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

And levy thinks that jose can land 4th and a trophy.... heads up Danny boy, jose is a great manager, but sadly not a miracle worker!!! You let our managers and fans down....you are a disgrace, probably the worst chairman in our history! — Mike Arkwright (@mrarkers) January 9, 2020

Europa League next season? The last trophy Mourinho won? It's all adding up. — niall (@SesseSpurs) January 9, 2020

Damiao and Llorente surely! — Lee Milton (@LeeMilts1882) January 9, 2020

We've needed a 2nd striker for 3 years now. Every season Kane has a serious injury and we have no back up. Transfer policy at this club is a joke! #todareistoodear — Tidy (@Tidy_Yid) January 9, 2020

And now watch our wonderful owners do absolutely nothing about it over the next 3 weeks!



They’ve never cared about the football side of the business so why would they change now — steveCOYS (@harwood_steve) January 9, 2020

That’s what happens when you have 1 striker and flog him. I look forward to the club propaganda about how we’ll be fine without him, and we have lots of opinions up front. Sick of spending a fortune to watch this club try and do it on the cheap. — Gareth Ward (@GarethWspurs) January 9, 2020

Need for a striker

Kane is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and a regular goalscorer, and one can understand why Spurs did not feel the need to recruit a world-class player in that position.

Tottenham are unlikely to find top quality striker in the January transfer window, but the North London outfit need to reinforce that department this month.

True, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min can play upfront, but they are not ‘natural’ strikers.