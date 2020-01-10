Who is Isaac in Sex Education? Season 2 offers up George Robinson's first major role!

Sex Education is returning to Netflix in January for the highly anticipated season 2.

No one quite expected Netflix's Sex Education to become the hit that it did but the school-based comedy-drama has stolen the hearts of millions of viewers.

The series arrived in January 2019 and its charming characters, stunning aesthetics and mature attitude to tough issues has won it almost universal praise.

It was almost inevitable, therefore, that a second season of Sex Education was to follow suit and throughout the course of the last year, more and more info has been revealed about the upcoming batch of episodes including several new additions to the cast.

One such cast member, who'll be making their acting debut in Sex Education, is George Robinson who takes on the role of Isaac in the new series.

Sex Education season 2 is nearly here!

After the surprise success of Sex Education's first season, a second batch of episodes was almost assured and the release date for season 2 is now just days away on January 17th, 2020.

Season 1 left the fate of several characters up in the air with Maeve (Emma Mackey) seemingly missing her chance with Otis (Asa Butterfield) as he's fallen for new arrival Ola (Patricia Allison).

Fans will no doubt watch with keen interest to see if the pair end up together at some point in season 2.

However, arguably the biggest draw for season 2 is that it is set to bring in several new characters who will likely throw up some more fascinating storylines and moral dilemmas for the series to explore.

Introducing George Robinson as Isaac

One of the new characters already announced for Sex Education season 2 is Isaac.

Isaac arrives in season 2 as a new resident at Maeve's caravan park and according to Netflix's description of the character, his arrival is set to 'create waves.'

The actor playing Isaac is George Robinson, a newcomer to the industry who put studies at Birmingham University on hold to appear in Sex Education.

According to IMDb, George's appearance as Isaac in Sex Education is his first major acting role in the industry and we're sure it won't be the last.

He's not the only acting rookie in season 2

George Robinson is one of two acting newbies who are making their debuts in Sex Education's second season with Chinenye Ezeudu set to join him in the series as Viv.

Chinenye Ezeudu's Viv is one of the brightest pupils at Moordale but the one thing she struggles with is love. No doubt a potential client for Otis and Maeve's sex clinic when the show returns.

Like George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu appears in her first role in Sex Education and already has a role secured in Netflix's miniseries The Stranger, which is set to release later in 2020.



Until then, season 2 of Sex Education arrives on Netflix on January 17th, 2020.