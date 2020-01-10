Is Adam Sandler Jewish? The role of Howard was waiting for him!

His performance has attracted praise from both critics and audiences.

People are wondering if Adam Sandler is Jewish as Uncut Gems arrives in UK cinemas.

Ready to kick off the year with a bang?

Obviously! Already, we've seen the release of the divisive anti-war satire Jojo Rabbit, masterful war epic 1917 and of course, Uncut Gems.

Brothers and directorial duo Josh and Benny Safdie blew audiences away in 2014 with their portrait of drug addiction and toxic romance in Heaven Knows What. The film can be considered somewhat extreme, but their follow-up - 2017's Good Time - cemented them as ones to watch for most, facilitating a career-best performance from Robert Pattinson (The Lost City of Z).

Uncut Gems released in UK cinemas on Friday, January 10th 2020 and sees Adam Sandler cast in the lead role of New York jeweller Howard Ratner. He's just made the biggest gamble of his life and as he works to ensure the returns, his life slides into chaos.

Is Adam Sandler Jewish?

Yes!

Adam Sandler is Jewish. The 53-year-old actor's family is Jewish and descends from Russian Jewish immigrants.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on September 9, 1966,[4][5][6] His parents are Judith and Stanley Sandler and Adam was born in Brooklyn, New York.

His Uncut Gems character (Howard) is Jewish.

The Safdies talk casting Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler is often associated with comedic roles, and yes, most of his work falls into that genre.

However, he has also proven himself as a skilled dramatic actor in such films as Punch-Drunk Love, Reign Over Me and The Meyerowitz Stories.

For the Safdie brothers, casting Adam was always the plan. According to iNews, they had long been a fan of his work and dreamt of working with him: "He was a funny, likeable Jewish actor, which gave us an affinity with him,” said Benny.

Continuing to talk about casting Adam, Benny said: "...around 2011, we approached his people, and we didn’t get a response. Of course we didn’t, who were we?” However, after this they worked on the script and their craft, which was a blessing in disguise.

Why? Because the source notes that Adam became interested after seeing Good Time and reached out. Patience sure does pay off! Despite considering the likes of Harvey Keitel, Jonah Hill and more, it's clear he was the perfect choice for the part. They could've cast others, but deep down, it just had to be Adam.

When is Uncut Gems on Netflix?

Uncut Gems arrives on Netflix on Friday, January 31st 2020.

The streaming service has really stepped up their game with films recently, with the likes of Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman both being Oscar-worthy titles.

Believe us - Uncut Gems is not one to miss!

