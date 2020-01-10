'Ayyyy about time', 'welcome': Some fans react to arrival of 'highly-rated' Arsenal player

Arsenal academy ace Emile Smith Rowe will be spending the rest of the season away from the Emirates Stadium on loan.

Following the announcement confirming Emile Smith Rowe's loan move to Huddersfield Town, a number of Terriers fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the Gunners prodigy's arrival.

The Arsenal academy graduate is widely considered one of the best young talents at the Emirates Stadium and has made six appearances for the Gunners across the Europa League, League Cup and Premier League this campaign.

Smith Rowe has already made 15 competitive appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, scoring four goals, whilst making three further appearances for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig during a loan spell at the start of 2019.

The 19-year-old will now look to gain first-team experience at Huddersfield, who were relegated to the Championship at the end of last season and are nervously looking over their shoulders, sitting just five points clear of the bottom three.

Given Smith Rowe's talent and credentials so far, plenty of Terriers fans on social media welcomed his arrival at the John Smith's Stadium:

32 ? Our new Booth — Darrell S M Sykes (@darrellsykesy) 10 January 2020

Welcome lad get stuck in utt — John Ackroyd (@john_ackroyd) 10 January 2020

Cheer up lad — HTAFC (@lewisroche2002) 10 January 2020

Finally — David Baxter (@DAVMAGPOL) 10 January 2020

Welcome young lad get stuck in ping it about a bit n you’ll do for me x — Cookie (@cooke_j29) 10 January 2020

God I hope he's better than the other 2 that are on loan from the other big 6 clubs — matthew neary (@matty0983) 10 January 2020

What a signing, announce play-offs — Jack (@Jack_Math96) 10 January 2020

Ayyyy about time!!! — Ellis (@ellis_h_) 10 January 2020

Happy with that — Billy (@Billy_Hells) 10 January 2020

What a signing !!!!!!!! — ryancreed (@ryancreed3) 10 January 2020

"A highly-rated midfielder that looks to orchestrate every attack, Emile made a seamless transition to under-23s football last season," the Arsenal website says of Smith Rowe.

"Sharp on the turn, with an eye for goal and exceptional vision in the final third, Emile is also well-known for his mazy runs and stunning individual goals."