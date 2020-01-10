Quick links

'Ayyyy about time', 'welcome': Some fans react to arrival of 'highly-rated' Arsenal player

Giuseppe Labellarte
Emile Smith-Rowe of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Sporting CP at Emirates Stadium on November 8, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal academy ace Emile Smith Rowe will be spending the rest of the season away from the Emirates Stadium on loan.

Emile Smith-Rowe of Arsenal in action during the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon at Emirates Stadium on November 08, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Following the announcement confirming Emile Smith Rowe's loan move to Huddersfield Town, a number of Terriers fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the Gunners prodigy's arrival.

The Arsenal academy graduate is widely considered one of the best young talents at the Emirates Stadium and has made six appearances for the Gunners across the Europa League, League Cup and Premier League this campaign.

 

 

Smith Rowe has already made 15 competitive appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, scoring four goals, whilst making three further appearances for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig during a loan spell at the start of 2019.

The 19-year-old will now look to gain first-team experience at Huddersfield, who were relegated to the Championship at the end of last season and are nervously looking over their shoulders, sitting just five points clear of the bottom three.

Given Smith Rowe's talent and credentials so far, plenty of Terriers fans on social media welcomed his arrival at the John Smith's Stadium:

"A highly-rated midfielder that looks to orchestrate every attack, Emile made a seamless transition to under-23s football last season," the Arsenal website says of Smith Rowe.

"Sharp on the turn, with an eye for goal and exceptional vision in the final third, Emile is also well-known for his mazy runs and stunning individual goals."

